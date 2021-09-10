Fantastic weekend weather on tap

RICHMOND, Va. -- High pressure will keep our weather mostly sunny through the weekend. Skies may get a little hazy at times, due to some wildfire smoke from the western US drifting into the region.

Humidity levels will stay pretty comfortable, but will start to increase by late Sunday.

Highs today will be near 80. Lows tonight will be in the 50s for most areas, but some isolated outlying areas to the northwest may drop into the upper 40s.

Highs will be in the lower 80s Saturday and 85-90 Sunday.

It will turn more humid for the first half of the coming week. Highs will be in the lower 90s Monday and Tuesday.

Temperatures will decrease a little by the end of the week with highs back into the low and mid 80s. Rain chances will remain very low, but an isolated storm is possible by Thursday.

Tropics: Hurricane Larry will graze Newfoundland and head towards Greenland.

There are two other areas of interest -- a tropical wave in Central America will track northwestward into the Bay of Campeche and southern Gulf Of Mexico.

A strong tropical wave is located near the west coast of Africa, and this will move northwestward into the far eastern Atlantic.

Both tropical waves show good signs of potential development over the next few days. The next names on the Atlantic tropical list are Nicholas and Odette. More is available in the CBS 6 Interactive Tropical Tracker.

