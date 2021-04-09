Evening severe storm threat

RICHMOND, Va. -- A warm front lifting northward from North Carolina into Virginia will trigger scattered storms this afternoon and this evening across southern and southeastern VA. Energy approaching from the west will bring the chance of additional scattered storms during the evening elsewhere. Some storms could have hail and strong gusts. There is an isolated tornado risk closer to the North Carolina border.

Some showers and storms will occur early tonight, with activity decreasing after midnight. Lows will be in the mid 50s.

Saturday will be warm with intervals of clouds and some sunshine. A few widely scattered showers or thunderstorms are possible during the day. The best chance for storms will be during the mid to late evening. Some strong gust are possible. Highs will range from the mid 70s to the lower 80s.

Sunday will have a chance of showers in the morning, followed by clouds breaking for some sun. An approaching cold front will trigger scattered storms during the afternoon. Some storms may have strong gusts. Highs will range from the mid 70s northwest to the mid 80s southeast.

Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

A few isolated storms are possible into mid-week, but the majority of the days will be dry.

