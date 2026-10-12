Eventual clearing Monday

RICHMOND, Va. — We will have gradual clearing today with a high in the mid 70s. Tonight will be mostly clear with a low in the mid 50s.

A stretch of nice weather is likely for the midweek period, along with a warming trend. Highs will be in the low 80s Tuesday and the upper 80s on Wednesday. A cold front may bring a few scattered showers at the end of the week, and much cooler air next weekend. Highs by Saturday and Sunday are expected to be in the 60s, lows Sunday morning could fall into the 30s.

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