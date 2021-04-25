Drying out and warming up

RICHMOND, Va. -- Any leftover light showers or sprinkles will exit early this morning. Clouds will break for sunshine today. It will be breezy and a bit warmer with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Tonight will be mainly clear and colder with lows ranging from the upper 30s to the mid 40s.

Monday will be sunny with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Highs will jump into the low and mid 80s on Tuesday, and in the mid/upper 80s Wednesday and Thursday.

A cold front will pass on Friday with the chance of a few showers or thunderstorms. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Next weekend is looking mainly dry with highs in the 70s.

