Much cooler to start the week

RICHMOND, Va. -- A cold front sliding through the area will bring much cooler air to begin the new week. Skies are partly cloudy and breezy this morning.

Today will start out partly sunny, but turn mostly cloudy during the afternoon. There could be a sprinkle or two later in the day. Highs will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

This week is Virginia Severe Weather Awareness Week, and a statewide tornado drill will occur Tuesday morning.

A system will bring some rain tonight night into tomorrow. It may be cold enough later tonight and early Tuesday morning for some sleet to mix in, especially north and west of Richmond. Afternoon highs on Tuesday will be in the 40s.

Wednesday will be mainly dry and a bit warmer with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Then another system will approach Wednesday night bringing more rain for Thursday into Friday. There may be a few thunderstorms on Thursday, especially across southside Virginia and Hampton Roads. Highs Thursday will be in the upper 50s to around 60 in Metro Richmond, cooling into the low 50s on Friday. Showers will linger Friday, but skies should clear in time for next weekend.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Interactive Tropical Tracker

