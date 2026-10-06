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Dry and seasonal in Virginia this week

Tom's Morning Weather
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. — Today will be sunny and cool with very low humidity, the high will be in the upper 60s. Tonight will be the coldest night of the season so far. Skies will be clear with a low in the mid 40s.

Wednesday will be sunny and a little warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

Thursday we return to 82, with sunny skies.

A dry air mass will persist through Saturday with moisture expected to return late this weekend into early next week, potentially leading to showers.

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