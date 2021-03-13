Sunny and mild Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. -- The clouds will gradually thin and clear out overnight. It will be chilly, with lows will be in the low and mid 30s. Don't forget to turn your clocks ahead one hour, as we spring forward at 2 A.M. Sunday to Eastern Daylight Time. Here's how it will affect Sunday's sunrise and sunset.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and a little warmer, with afternoon highs in mainly in the mid and upper 60s. There will be a rather gusty afternoon breeze out of the west-northwest, ahead of an approaching cold front. Due to the gusty breezes and dry air in place, there will be increased fire danger Sunday afternoon across the region.

That front will bring much cooler air into the region for Monday. We'll see increasing cloudiness, with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. A few sprinkles are possible later Monday afternoon, with showers moving in during the evening and continuing into Tuesday morning. It may be cold enough aloft (especially north and west) for some sleet or graupel to mix in. Tuesday will be a rather chilly day, with temperatures in the 40s.

Wednesday will be mainly dry and warmer once again, with highs in the mid 60s.

Our next storm system will bring some rain, potentially Wednesday night and certainly on Thursday. As a cold front moves through later in the day, a few thunderstorms are possible. Highs will range from around 60 far north to the mid 70s near the North Carolina border.

There could be a lingering shower early Friday morning along the coast, but most of the area should be dry.

As of now, next weekend is looking dry with sunshine and highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

