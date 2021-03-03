Cooler Temperatures with a Breeze Back Today

RICHMOND, Va. -- A cold front will move through the area this morning, bringing cooler weather back to the region for the next several days. Today will still be a very nice day, just a little breezy at times and a little cooler, with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

The colder air will be more noticeable on Friday, as highs only reach the upper 40s and low 50s, despite full sunshine. Chilly weather will continue through the weekend, with highs in the upper 40s Saturday and Sunday.

We’ll see a nice warming trend next week, with highs gradually returning to the 60s, and even a few 70s by Wednesday.

The pattern remains very dry for our region, with little to no rain possible over the next week. Rain chances look to increase some by the middle of March.

