Dense fog this morning

RICHMOND, Va. -- A dense fog advisory is in effect for much of the area until 10 a.m. Low clouds, drizzle and fog will be around through mid to late morning. Clouds will break for a little sun during the day. There is a slight chance of a shower, mostly north. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s for many locations, with some 70s closer to the North Carolina border.

It will be mostly cloudy this evening with the slight chance of a shower. Temps around midnight will be 55-60.

There will be some rain around on Saturday, mostly in the morning. Rain chances are higher in northern and northwestern VA. It will be warm with highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

More rain will arrive Saturday night and last through Sunday morning. Some thunderstorms are possible. Highs will be 65-70.

A storm system passing by Sunday night will keep rain in the area, and as the storm pulls away from the coast, enough cold air may mix in from around 3-7 a.m. Monday for some wet flakes to mix in.

Skies will turn mostly sunny for Monday by late morning. It will be chilly with highs 40-45. Lows Monday night will be in the low to mid 20s for most areas, but some upper teens are possible in colder outlying areas.

Highs will be in the low to mid 50s Tuesday-Thursday, with colder temps returning at the end of the week.

