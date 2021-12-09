Cold and dry weather is expected Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Cold and dry weather is expected today as weak high pressure remains in place over the region. Skies will gradually turn to mostly cloudy. The high will be in the middle 40s.

A warm front will move through the area tomorrow, bringing more clouds into the area, and setting us up for record warmth on Saturday. Strong ridging and associated deep southwesterly flow will boost temperatures into the mid to upper 70s Saturday afternoon. The forecast high of 75 will shatter the current record for that date of 72, set in 1971.

A cold front will bring showers to the area Saturday night into very early Sunday, followed by a more seasonally cool air mass. Next week will feature dry and sunny weather with a gradual warm-up. Highs will return to the 60s by Tuesday.

