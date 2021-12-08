Light rain/sleet with some wet snow in spots as cold weather continues

RICHMOND, Va. -- Upper-level energy diving southeastward out of Canada today, will provide strong lift over the Mid-Atlantic.

Rain will develop across southern Virginia this morning, with some mixed wintry precipitation possible at times along the northern edge of the precip. Accumulating snow and/or ice is not expected. Skies will clear later this afternoon with a high in the lower 40s.

Cold and dry weather is expected in the wake of this system Thursday. A warm front will move through the area on Friday, bringing us a low chance for rain, and setting us up for near-record warmth on Saturday.

Strong ridging and associated deep southwesterly flow will boost temperatures into the mid to upper 70s Saturday. A cold front will bring showers and isolated storms to the area Saturday night into early Sunday, followed by a more seasonally cool air mass.

Next week will feature dry and sunny weather with a gradual warm-up. Highs will return to the 60s by Tuesday.

Stay with CBS 6, The Weather Authority

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Interactive Tropical Tracker

