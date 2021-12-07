Cold Air Returns Tuesday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Tuesday will be a partly cloudy and dry day, with highs only reaching the upper 40s and low 50s.

Upper-level energy will dive southeastward out of Canada on Wednesday, providing strong lift over the Mid-Atlantic. Rain will develop across Virginia during the day, with some mixed wintry precip likely at times. Accumulating snow and ice will be limited to the mountains and locations across northwest Virginia.

Cold and dry weather is expected in the wake of this system Thursday. A warm front will move through the area on Friday, bringing us a low chance for rain, and setting us up for record warmth on Saturday.

Strong ridging and associated deep southwesterly flow will boost temperatures into the 70s and potentially low 80s Saturday.

A cold front will bring showers and isolated storms to the area Saturday night into early Sunday, followed by a more seasonally cool air mass.

