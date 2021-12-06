A windy and warm Monday to start the week

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today will be a much warmer day with gusty winds and highs in the upper 60s and low 70s for most, with even higher temperatures across southside Virginia. We'll have a mix of clouds and sunshine, along with occasional wind gusts over 25 mph. An approaching cold front will bring the threat for a few afternoon/evening showers. It will then turn much colder overnight into Tuesday morning.

Highs Tuesday will be in the upper 40s, with partly sunny skies. Then a storm will impact the region on Wednesday. This will likely bring some rain to the area, but it may be cold enough for some wet snow to mix in as well. There could be a big range in temperatures across the region, with upper 30s northwest to some 50s southeast. In the metro, afternoon highs will likely be in the low 40s.

It will stay chilly Thursday, but highs will be back into the upper 50s on Friday and near 70 Saturday. The next system will bring the threat for some showers next weekend.

