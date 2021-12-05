Cooler today, quite warm Monday

RICHMOND, Va. -- It is a mainly clear and cold morning with temps in the 30s to around 40. Sunshine will mix with some clouds during the day. Highs will reach the low and mid 50s for much of the area, but some locations may hit 60 in southern VA.

A warm front will bring the chance of a few showers late this evening and overnight, mainly near and east of I-95. Lows will be in the low to mid 40s.

Monday will be a breezy and much warmer day with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s for much of the region, but some mid 70s will occur in southeastern VA. We will have a mix of clouds and sunshine, along with wind gusts over 25 mph. A cold front will bring the chance of a few showers later in the day, with the best chance in the metro after 5 p.m.

Tuesday will be much cooler with highs 45-50 under partly cloudy skies.

We continue to watch a storm for Wednesday. This will likely bring some decent rain to the area. It may be cold enough Wednesday morning for a few wet flakes or sleet pellets (mostly northwest of Richmond), but the majority of the precipitation will be rain. There is a better chance for some snow showers in northwestern VA. There will be a big range in highs, with upper 30s northwest to some 50s southeast. The storm track is still not 100% certain, so we will continue to update you in the coming days.

It will stay chilly Thursday, but highs will be back into the upper 50s on Friday and near 70 Saturday. Our next system will bring the chance of some showers next weekend.

