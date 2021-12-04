Temperatures well above normal again today

RICHMOND, Va. -- We will see a mix of clouds and sunshine today. For the Richmond Christmas Parade, temps will be in the lower 40s at 8 am, lower 50s at 10 am, and around 60 at noon. Afternoon highs will range from the upper 50s northwest to around 70 far south.

There will be a few clouds around tonight with lows in the low to mid 30s.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and cooler with highs in the low to mid 50s.

A warm front will bring the chance of a shower Sunday evening and Sunday night. Monday will be much warmer with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. A cold front will bring the chance of a shower late in the day.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and cooler with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

A storm system will bring a good chance of rain Wednesday. While there could be a brief mix closer to the West Virginia border, it will be all rain for our entire area. Highs will range from around 40 northwest to some mid 50s southeast.

Highs will be back to around 60 Friday, and in the 60s next weekend. A more unsettled pattern may bring us a few showers next weekend, especially on Sunday.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Interactive Tropical Tracker

