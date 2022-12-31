Mild with rain for 2022's final day

RICHMOND, Va. -- A dense fog advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. for much of central VA. It will be cloudy this morning with some scattered showers and sprinkles. Rain chances will ramp up from west to east this afternoon into early evening. Highs will range from the mid/upper 50s far northwest to the upper 60s far southeast (where some rumbles of thunder are possible).

Showers will taper off later this evening, and we should be mostly dry by around midnight, when temps will be in the low to mid 50s.

New Year's Day will have a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Monday will be dry with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Clouds will increase Tuesday, and a shower is possible towards evening. Highs will be near 70.

A storm will bring a decent shot of rain on Wednesday, and some thunder is possible. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Thursday will be cooler with the slight chance of a shower. Highs will be in the lower 60s.

It will be a lot cooler heading into next weekend with highs in the 40s to lower 50s.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.