Rain chances decreasing today

RICHMOND, Va. -- A cold front has settled south of the area. The steadier showers have exited our area, but there will still be the chance of a shower or some sprinkles/drizzle this morning, along with some areas of fog. Skies will be mostly cloudy for much of the day. Highs will range from the upper 50s to the mid 60s.

A disturbance may bring back a few showers this evening and tonight, mostly well south of I-64. There will be areas of fog overnight. Lows will be 45-50.

Friday will have variably cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.

New Year's Eve will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of a shower. Midnight temps will be in the mid to upper 50s.

There will be some showers around on New Year's Day, but there will be many dry hours as well. It will be warm with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Rain is likely for Sunday. Highs will be 65-70. The system will exit Sunday night to around daybreak Monday. As colder air arrives, some wet flakes may mix in with the rain.

Monday will turn partly to mostly sunny. It will be colder with highs in the low to mid 40s. High pressure will be directly overhead Monday night into daybreak Tuesday, producing lows in the low to mid 20s, with some teens in outlying areas.

Highs much of next week will be in the 50s.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Interactive Tropical Tracker

