Sunny and mild with highs in low and mid 60s

RICHMOND, Va. -- Mild afternoons and cool nights are expected today and Saturday. Another cold front will push through the area on Saturday, knocking high temps back into the mid 50s on Sunday. Skies will be mostly sunny today and tomorrow with high temps in the low and mid 60s, and partly sunny on Sunday.

We’ll finally have a couple of opportunities for much needed rain next week. The first chance will be on Monday and will be a slim one, but a better opportunity for rain exists next Wednesday. Severe drought conditions are now present across Southside Virginia.

Stay with CBS 6, The Weather Authority

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Interactive Tropical Tracker