Warm today with a few showers, wet tonight

RICHMOND, Va. -- A warm front has pushed north of our area, and this morning is quite warm for December with temps in the 50s and 60s. Skies will average mostly cloudy for much of the day. There will be the chance for a few showers, with rain chances increasing later this afternoon into this evening. Highs will range from the mid 60s north to the low/mid 70s south.

Rain is likely overnight into Thursday morning. Lows will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

After rain early Thursday morning, much of the afternoon will be mostly dry. A few showers may occur later in the afternoon across southern VA. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s.

Friday will be variably cloudy and mild with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Temps at midnight for New Year's Eve will be in the 50s, with a slim chance for a shower.

Rain is likely on Saturday, with the highest chance in the morning. It will be warm with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Another wave of rain will move through Saturday night through Sunday morning. Sunday's highs will be in the low to mid 60s.

It will be seasonably cold early next week. Highs on Monday will be in the low to mid 40s, with lows Monday night ranging from the upper teens to the mid 20s.

Highs much of next week will be in the 50s and 60s.

