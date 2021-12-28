A bit warmer today

RICHMOND, Va. -- There may be some patches of fog early this morning, otherwise skies will range from partly to mostly cloudy today. There is the slight chance of a few showers, mostly late this afternoon into this evening. Highs will be mainly in the low to mid 60s, but will range from the upper 50s far north to near 70 far south.

Wednesday will be even warmer with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. We will have variable cloudiness with a few scattered showers. The best chance for rain will be very late in the day.

Rain is likely Wednesday night into Thursday morning, with the remainder of Thursday mainly dry. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Friday will be dry with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Temperatures around midnight for New Year's Eve will be in the lower 50s.

A bigger storm system will bring occasional rain New Year's weekend. Highs will be 65-70.

It will be cooler early next week with highs in the 40s to lower 50s.

