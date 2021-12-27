Much cooler today with more clouds

RICHMOND, Va. -- It will be a lot cooler today with more clouds around. There is the slight chance of a shower or some sprinkles. Highs will be in the upper 40s to mid 50s for most areas, but it will be warmer in southeastern VA.

Tonight will be cloudy with areas of fog. Lows will be in the low to mid 40s.

Tuesday will be variably cloudy with the slight chance of a shower. It will be a little warmer with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s for central and southern VA, but it will be in the lower 50s well north of I-64.

Wednesday will be warmer with a few scattered showers. Highs will be in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Showers will be more likely on Thursday, and there could be some rumbles of thunder. Highs will be in the mid 60s.

Friday will be dry with highs in the low to mid 60s. For midnight on New Year's Eve, temperatures will be in the lower 50s.

Rain chances will increase next weekend, especially on Sunday. Highs will be in the 60s. It will turn sharply colder for Monday, with highs in the 40s.

