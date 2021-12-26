Another warm day

RICHMOND, Va. -- A cold front will push south of the area this morning. Skies will be sunny with highs ranging from the mid 60s to the lower 70s. A northwesterly breeze will stay near or below 10 mph most of the day.

Clouds will increase tonight with lows 35-40.

Monday will be mostly cloudy, and there is the chance for a shower or two, especially north of I-64. Highs will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Tuesday will be variably cloudy and a bit warmer with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. An isolated shower is possible.

Rain chances increase Wednesday into Thursday as a cold front moves into the region. Highs will be in the lower 70s Wednesday and the low/mid 60s Thursday.

Friday will be partly cloudy with highs around 60. Midnight temps for New Year's Eve will be 45-50.

A few showers are possible on New Year's Day with highs in the upper 50s.

