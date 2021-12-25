A very warm Christmas Day

RICHMOND, Va. -- Merry Christmas! There will be some clouds around in the morning, with the slight chance of a shower north of I-64. Clouds will decrease, leading to a mostly sunny afternoon. It will be very warm with highs ranging from the mid 60s to the lower 70s. The normal high for Richmond is 49, and the record is 75 from 2015.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs 65-70.

Monday will be cooler with more clouds around. A few showers are possible, mostly well north of I-64. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and warmer with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Highs will jump back into the upper 60s and lower 70s on Wednesday. A few showers are possible.

Thursday will have some showers around with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Friday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

New Year's Day may have a few showers around with highs in the low to mid 50s.

