Coldest weather in almost five years

RICHMOND, Va. -- Temperatures this morning are in the single digits to lower 10s, the coldest since January 7, 2018. Wind chills are near or below zero. A wind chill advisory remains in effect through mid-morning.

Today will be sunny, breezy and cold. Highs will be in the low to mid 20s. The highest wind chill this afternoon will only be in the teens.

It will be quite cold again tonight, but a few degrees warmer than last night. Lows will be in the teens for most, but some upper single digits will occur to the northwest.

Sunday will be sunny, less breezy and chilly. Highs will be in the low to mid 30s. Wind chills in the afternoon will be 25-30°.

The week ahead will be dry through Friday. Highs will get warmer each day, reaching the 60s Friday and next weekend.

As of now, it looks like New Year's weekend will be warm with the chance of some showers.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.