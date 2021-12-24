Christmas Eve and Christmas Day is going to be warmer

RICHMOND, Va. — Today will be partly/mostly cloudy and breezy with highs ranging from the mid 50s to the lower 60s. Temperatures this evening will drop into the 40s.

Christmas Day will start with clouds, then becoming partly sunny and breezy. An isolated sprinkle is possible in a spot or two. It will be warm with highs 65-70.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Next week will turn a little more unsettled with a few disturbances passing by. This will bring a small chance of a shower by the middle of the week. Highs will remain well above normal.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Interactive Tropical Tracker

