Sharp temperature drop Friday with stinging wind chills

RICHMOND, Va. -- An arctic front will move through around daybreak, causing temperatures to plunge from the 40s into the 20s within a few hours. Winds will increase with gusts over 40 mph. A wind advisory is in effect for the entire state, with a high wind warning in the mountains for gusts over 60 mph.

There will be some scattered showers from daybreak through mid-morning, which may change to snow showers before ending. This may be enough to create a dusting, but most areas will see no accumulation. Skies will turn sunny for the afternoon. Any leftover moisture on roadways could become slick by evening.

Wind chills will be near or below 10 degrees by late in the afternoon, and a wind chill advisory is in effect late Friday into Saturday for wind chills near or below zero.

(WTVR)

Saturday morning will be bitterly cold with temps in the single digits and teens. Our coldest outlying areas may dip to around zero.

Highs Saturday will stay in the 20s, and afternoon wind chills will be in the teens.

Lows Christmas morning will be in the single digits and teens again. Highs Sunday will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s. The weekend will be dry with sunshine.

Temps will slowly moderate next week, but will stay below normal through mid-week. Extended computer models show the potential for some 60-degree temps for New Year's weekend.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.