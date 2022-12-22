Wind Chill Advisory issued for Friday through Saturday as arctic front moves in

RICHMOND, Va. -- A large storm will spread rain into the region most of the day today. This could begin as a mix, mostly well north and west of Richmond, before it changes over to rain. Temperatures will rise into the low and mid 50s by this afternoon. Rain will be heavy at times with 1-2" expected.

There is a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY into Thursday for far western VA. There will be some snow and ice accumulations, especially in the higher elevations.

Thursday will be a wet day with periods of rain. Highs will range from near 40 northwest to the upper 50s well southeast of Richmond. Rainfall may exceed 1". Rain will turn more scattered towards evening.

WIND CHILL ADVISORY Friday night through 9am Saturday morning! An arctic front will move through early Friday. After early morning temps in the 40s, temperatures will crash, dropping through the 30s and into the 20s by evening. Winds will increase with gusts over 40 mph, creating stinging wind chills as low as -5°. There will be some scattered showers, which may change to snow showers before ending before noon. Skies will turn sunny for the afternoon. Any leftover moisture on roadways could become slick by evening.

Maybe I've seen this once in Central Virginia, in 21 years. A Wind Chill Advisory Friday night into Saturday morning. pic.twitter.com/uYlwZyIFwa — Tom Patton (@TPattonWeather) December 22, 2022

Saturday morning will be bitterly cold with temps in the single digits and teens. Highs Saturday will stay below freezing in most areas, and breezy conditions will make it feel even colder. Highs Los Christmas morning will be in the single digits and teens again. Highs Sunday will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s. The weekend will be dry with sunshine.

Temps will slowly moderate next week, but will stay below normal through mid-week.

