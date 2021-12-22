Early morning drizzle will give way to clear skies

RICHMOND, Va. — Early drizzle will give way to clearing skies Wednesday morning. Skies will become mostly sunny and breezy with a high temperature in the lower 50s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 10-20 mph. Tonight will be clear and cold as high pressure settles in, the low will fall into the mid 20s.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and cool with highs 45-50.

Dry weather is expected Friday through Sunday. Highs will be in the mid 50s on Friday. Lows Christmas morning will be in the 30s, and highs in the mid 60s under partly sunny skies.

