Winter weather advisory issued for parts of Virginia Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Wednesday will be dry with sunshine. Highs will be in the 40s again. The winter solstice occurs at 4:48 p.m. Clouds will increase quickly tonight with our first showers arriving overnight.

This large storm will spread rain into the region Wednesday night into Thursday morning. This could begin as a mix well north and west of Richmond before it changes over to rain. There is a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY from 2am through noon Thursday for the Shenandoah Valley. Less than 1" snow, sleet ans ice are possible there. Temperatures will dip into the low and mid 30s Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.

Thursday will be a wet day, with periods of rain. Highs will range from near 40 northwest to the mid 50s well southeast of Richmond. Temperatures will stay in the 40s Thursday night with some more rain likely into early Friday. Rainfall should exceed 1".

There will be a few scattered showers around early Friday and as an Arctic cold front moves through, we may see these turn to a few showers of snow during the late morning-early afternoon. After early morning highs in the 40s and low 50s, temperatures will tumble into the 30s by evening. Winds will increase and gust in excess of 30 mph. Temperatures by Saturday morning will be in the teens in most locations.

Christmas weekend will be quite cold with highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s, with overnight lows in the teens to around 20.

