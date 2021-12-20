Starting the week with some cool sunshine

RICHMOND, Va. -- High pressure remains in control Monday giving us a cool, dry, sunny start to the new workweek. High temps today will only be in the mid to upper 40s. Tonight will have an increase in clouds with a low in the mid 20s.

Tuesday will become mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. The winter solstice occurs at 10:59 a.m.

A system passing to our southeast will bring the chance of some showers late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The best chance for rain will be in southeastern VA. Highs will be in the lower 50s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs 45-50.

Dry weather is expected Friday through Sunday. Highs will be in the mid 50s on Friday. Lows Christmas morning will be in the 30s, and highs this weekend will be in the 60s.

