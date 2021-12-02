The weather remains very warm for early December

RICHMOND, Va. -- Skies will continue to clear Thursday morning, with a mild start.

We’ll have a nice warm-up today as southwesterly winds increase.

A High Wind Watch remains in effect for areas along and east of the ridgelines between the Allegheny Front and I-81, where the sustained wind of 20 to 30 mph and gusts to 60 mph will be possible.

Winds across the Piedmont and Tidewater will range from 15 to 25 mph, with a few higher gusts.

Cool nights and mild afternoons are expected Friday and Saturday. A cold front will push through the area on Saturday, knocking high temps back into the mid 50s on Sunday.

We’ll finally have a couple of opportunities for much needed rain next week. The first chance will be on Monday and will be a slim one, but a better opportunity for rain exists next Wednesday.

Looking back at November, we ended the month cooler and drier than normal.

Stay with CBS 6, The Weather Authority

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Interactive Tropical Tracker

