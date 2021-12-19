Wet morning, turning colder

RICHMOND, Va. -- A cold front is moving across the area. Rain will increase this morning, and it will be wet at times through noon. A couple of flakes are possible. Rain will end, and skies will clear, from northwest to southeast during the afternoon. Areas well southeast of Richmond may see rain through late afternoon. Temperatures will fall this morning, and will be in the 40s much of the day. Northerly winds will increase and gust over 20 mph, adding a wind chill.

Tonight will be clear and cold with lows in the 20s.

Monday will be sunny with highs 45-50. Lows Monday night will be in the 20s again.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

A system passing to our southeast will bring the chance of some showers late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The best chance for rain will be in southeastern VA. Highs will be in the lower 50s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs 45-50.

Dry weather is expected Friday through Sunday. Highs will be in the mid 50s on Friday. Lows Christmas morning will be in the 30s, and highs this weekend will be in the 60s.

