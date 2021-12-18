One more mild day, chance of showers

RICHMOND, Va. -- A front is sitting across central Virginia, causing areas of clouds and fog. A dense fog advisory is in effect for southern Virginia. Skies will average mostly cloudy for much of the day, but there will be some breaks. The front will lift northward during the day, keeping mild temperatures around for one more day. Highs will range from around 60 northwest to some lower 70s southeast. There will be the chance of a shower for the first half of the day, with a better chance of scattered showers by mid to late afternoon into this evening.

A cold front will move through late tonight into Sunday morning. There will be some rain around Sunday morning through midday in the metro, with higher rain chances to the south and southeast. Rain chances will linger into the afternoon for areas southeast of Richmond. Temperatures around daybreak will range from the mid 40s northwest to the mid 50s southeast. Temperatures will fall during the morning through the 40s, and afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 40s. Northerly winds will gust over 20 mph.

Tranquil weather is expected for most of the week through next weekend. A system to our south may bring some showers Wednesday, mainly southeast of Richmond.

Monday will start with lows in the 20s, with afternoon highs 45-50.

Highs will be in the lower 50s Tuesday and Wednesday and the upper 40s Thursday. As of now, it looks like highs will be in the 55-60 range for Friday through next Sunday, with dry weather expected for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

