Tranquil weekend; tracking late-week storm

RICHMOND, Va. -- Skies will be partly to mostly sunny today with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Tonight will be colder with lows in the 20s to around 30.

Sunday will be cooler with sunshine. Highs will be in the mid 40s. Sunday night will be in the 20s, but some upper teens are possible in our coldest outlying areas. For those observing Hanukkah, sunset is 4:53 p.m.

The first half of the coming week will be dry with highs in the 40s. The winter solstice occurs Wednesday, December 21 at 4:48 p.m.

A storm system will bring rain to the area on Thursday. This could start as a mix to the far northwest of Richmond. Highs will be in the 40s.

A strong cold front will pass early Friday, causing temperatures to crash during the day. Rain showers may mix with or change over to snow showers before the precipitation shuts off later in the day. It will be a windy day with temps falling through the 30s.

One computer model, which has a cold bias, is producing accumulating snow Thursday into Friday. However, the majority of computer models are warmer and keep the Thursday-Friday system as mostly rain for much of the area. We will continue to update these details over the coming days, but odds of a decent snowfall keep dropping with each computer model run.

Much colder air will build in later Friday into next weekend. Highs will be in the 30s, and lows will be in the teens and lower 20s. As of now, both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day look dry.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.