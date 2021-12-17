More clouds Friday; few afternoon showers possible

RICHMOND, Va. -- There will be more clouds around on today with the slight chance of a light shower this afternoon/evening. Highs will range from the mid 60s to the lower 70s.

A warm front will lift north of the area on Saturday. There may be a shower in the morning, mostly well north of Richmond. The majority of the day will be dry and warm, but a cold front may cause a few showers (and maybe a rumble of thunder) later in the day. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

As that cold front hangs in North Carolina, a few morning showers will be possible Sunday morning. Some showers may linger into the afternoon across far southeastern VA. Highs will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

High pressure will provide lots of sun on Monday. After morning lows in the 20s, highs will reach 45-50.

The winter solstice occurs on Tuesday, and it will be a mostly sunny day with highs in the low to mid 50s.

Highs will stay in the 50s Wednesday-Friday, but may dip into the upper 40s to around 50 on Christmas Day.

