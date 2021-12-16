Thursday's temps to hit the upper 60s, low 70s

RICHMOND, Va. -- Winds will increase today from the SW 10-20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, boosting temperatures into the upper 60s and low 70s under partly cloudy skies. Friday will be another warm day, and we'll also have a very low chance for a few showers. Rain chances will increase slightly overnight Friday and again Saturday, but only very light amounts are expected.

Much cooler and more seasonal air will return to the region on Sunday, with dry and cool weather continuing into the middle of next week.

