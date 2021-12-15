Big Warm-up on the Way

RICHMOND, Va. -- Wednesday will be a variably cloudy and mild day, with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Expect a big warm-up Thursday through Saturday, with upper 60s Thursday, and low 70s Friday and Saturday. We'll have a low chance for a few showers Friday, and a better chance for rain on Saturday.

Cooler weather will return to the area Sunday through early next week, with mostly dry weather in the region.

