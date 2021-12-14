Highs hit the upper 50s on Tuesday

RICHMOND, Va. -- High pressure will remain in place over the area today, keeping our skies clear and our temperatures seasonal for mid-December. Skies will be sunny with a high in the upper 50s.

A few more clouds will move into the area on Wednesday, but the only chance for rain will be across far northern Virginia. Highs will reach the upper 60s Thursday under mostly sunny skies.

A storm system will bring a chance for rain to the area Friday and Saturday, followed by dry conditions on Sunday.

Another storm system could bring heavier rain to the area next Monday, but medium range models differ on the exact track and intensity of that system.

Stay with CBS 6, The Weather Authority

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Interactive Tropical Tracker

