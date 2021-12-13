A mostly dry and mild week ahead

RICHMOND, Va. -- Skies will be sunny on Monday with a high temperature in the upper 50s.

Most of the week ahead will be dry and mild. We'll enjoy plenty of sunshine tomorrow, with afternoon highs in the upper 50s to near 60. That weather will repeat itself Tuesday and Wednesday. The breeze will pick up on Thursday and temperatures will rise to near 70 ahead of an approaching cold front. That front may produce a shower or two on Friday. with sunshine.

Southwest winds will kick up again on Saturday ahead of a stronger cold front. Temperatures are likely to reach the low and mid-70s, with the possibility of a couple of scattered showers. Much colder air will move in next Sunday, with highs in the 40s.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Interactive Tropical Tracker

