RICHMOND, Va. -- A cold front has moved through, and colder air is spilling into our area. Temperatures the next few hours will continue falling into the 30s and lower 40s, and the breeze will make it feel colder. Skies will clear rapidly around sunrise, and winds will decrease during the morning. Today will be sunny and much cooler than yesterday, with highs ranging from the upper 40s to the mid 50s. Northwesterly winds from mid-morning onward will be 5-15 mph most of the day.

Tonight will be clear and cold. Lows will range from the mid 20s to the lower 30s.

Most of the week ahead will be dry with sunshine. A cold front may bring a few showers later Friday into Saturday, but rain chances appear fairly low at this point. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s Monday-Wednesday, jumping to around 70 on Thursday. Highs will be 65-70 Friday and Saturday, but in the upper 40s/lower 50s next Sunday.

As of now, Christmas Day is looking dry with highs in the 50s.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Interactive Tropical Tracker

