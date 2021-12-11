Windy with record highs, evening storms

RICHMOND, Va. -- A warm front is lifting north of the area, and temps this morning are quite mild. There will be a lot of clouds around today, but temperatures will still reach record levels in some areas. Highs will range from the upper 60s to the mid 70s. The Richmond record high is 72 from 1971. Winds will gust over 30 mph with some gusts over 40 mph possible.

An isolated sprinkle is possible during the daylight hours, but a strong cold front will increase the chance of rain and storms this evening, especially after 7 pm. The showers and storms could produce stronger gusts, and we have a marginal risk for severe weather.

Rain will exit to the southeast overnight, with lows dropping into the upper 30s to mid 40s by daybreak.

Sunday will be sunny and much cooler with highs in the low to mid 50s. Lows Sunday night will be in the 20s.

Dry weather is expected the rest of the week. Highs will be around 60 Monday and Tuesday, then rise to around 70 by Thursday.

A cold front will pass next weekend. Highs will be in the 60s Saturday and the upper 40s on Sunday.

