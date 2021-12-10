Unseasonably warm weekend ahead

RICHMOND, Va. -- A warm front will lift northward through the area Friday, bringing temperatures back up into the mid and upper 50s. Lift along the front could produce a few short-lived showers in the area during the afternoon.

Temperatures tonight into Saturday morning won’t drop very much at all as winds increase and warmth continues to move into the region. Saturday will be a windy and very warm day, with record highs likely across the Commonwealth. A cold front will move through Virginia Saturday night into early Sunday morning bringing seasonally cool air back to the region. A line of showers and possible thunderstorms are likely overnight. As of this morning there is a Marginal Risk for severe storms Saturday evening.

Highs will still likely be a little above normal Sunday and Monday under sunny skies. A gradual warm-up will continue next week as a broad ridge of high pressure develops over the central and eastern U.S. High temperatures will remain well above normal through at least the end of the work week, with little to no chance for rain.

Stay with CBS 6, The Weather Authority

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Interactive Tropical Tracker

