Temps to increase close to 60 on December 1

RICHMOND, Va. -- Skies will become partly sunny today with a high temperature in the upper 50s to near 60° along with lighter winds. Skies will be cloudy and a bit warmer overnight with low temps in the mid-40s.

Temperatures will increase tomorrow through Saturday as southerly winds return to the area. A cold front will slide into the area Saturday, bringing a cooler air mass into the Mid-Atlantic Sunday.

Another cold front will bring a chance of rain to the area followed by colder air next Monday. Tuesday will be dry and chilly, but rain will be possible again with another storm system on Wednesday.

Hurricane season in the Atlantic Basin ended on November 30th with 21 named storms, 7 of which were hurricanes, and 4 that became major hurricanes (max winds 111 mph or greater). This season completes for the first time in history back-to-back seasons both using the entire list of preset names.

