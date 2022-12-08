We'll get a break from the rain Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. -- We should witness partial sunshine for a period early in the day today before becoming mostly cloudy. The high will be close to 60°. Light spotty showers are possible tonight.

Friday will feature some early sunshine, with clouds returning in the afternoon and evening. Highs will reach the mid to upper 50s, which could be the warmest weather we experience for at least a week.

A few sprinkles will be possible Thursday night into Friday morning, and another chance Friday night into Saturday morning. A few showers will be possible late Sunday afternoon into Sunday night. Rainfall amounts over the next 4 days will be very low.

Monday and Tuesday of next week continue to look dry, but another storm system could bring rain to the area next Wednesday.

Stay with CBS 6, The Weather Authority

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.