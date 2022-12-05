Dry Monday, then a bit unsettled the rest of the week

RICHMOND, Va. -- Monday will offer a mix of sun and clouds, with afternoon highs in the low to mid 50s.

Clouds will quickly return to the area Monday night, with a light shower possible after midnight and showers are likely tomorrow. Highs will once again be in 50s.

Unsettled conditions are likely through the rest of the week. While it won't necessarily rain a lot of the time, shower chances will stay in the forecast. Highs will reach the mid 60s Wednesday and likely stay above 60 on Thursday. We'll cool back in the 50s to end the week.

As for next weekend, Saturday is looking dry, with a couple of showers possible later Sunday. Highs both days will be in the low 50s, with overnight lows mainly in the 30s.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.