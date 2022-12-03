Rain returns to Virginia; cold front brings chilly air back

RICHMOND, Va. — A few showers are likely before sunrise Saturday, but the best window for rain in central Virginia will be between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Skies will become partly cloudy in the afternoon, and highs should reach the low to mid 60s. A breezy southwest wind of 10 to 20 mph is expected.

The cold front associated with this storm system will move through the area Saturday evening, bringing chilly air back into the region. Sunday and Monday will be cool and dry days with highs in the low to mid 50s under partly cloudy skies.

Another storm system will bring rain to Virginia Tuesday into Wednesday. Thursday appears to be mostly dry, but more wet weather is expected next Friday.

