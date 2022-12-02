Dry and cool before rain moves in Saturday morning

Watch Now
Posted at 7:09 AM, Dec 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-02 07:09:41-05

RICHMOND, Va. — Strong high pressure remains in control Friday, keeping us dry and a little warmer. A fast-moving front will bring rain late tonight and tomorrow morning. Today's high temperature will be in the lower-mid 50s. Showers will move in late tonight as we fall into the low to mid 40s.

Tomorrow's system will bring rain to the area by daybreak, with rain tapering off from west to east by around noon. Highs will still reach the upper 50s and low 60s despite the rain.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and seasonably cool. Another storm system will bring a good chance of rain to the area Tuesday.

