Sunny and cold start to December

RICHMOND, Va. -- A large ridge of high pressure has ushered in cold/dry air to start the new month. Skies will be mostly sunny today with the high temperatures only in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Tonight will be clear and cold with lows in the mid and upper 20s. Chilly weather will continue into Friday with highs in the low 50s under mostly sunny skies.

Our next storm system will bring rain to the area Saturday. Clouds will increase Friday night, with showers arriving early Saturday morning. The showers will taper by mid-afternoon. Highs will still reach the upper 50s and low 60s despite the rain.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and seasonably cool. Another storm system will bring a good chance of rain to the area Monday into Tuesday.

Stay with CBS 6, The Weather Authority

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.