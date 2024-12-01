Staying cool today with more clouds around

RICHMOND, Va. -- There are some clouds around this morning, and a stray flurry is possible. Temps are in the 20s to lower 30s.

Today will have sun mixed with variable cloudiness. Highs will be 45-50, but a southwesterly breeze will keep some wind chills in the 30s to lower 40s this afternoon.

A passing cold front this evening will bring more clouds, and the slight chance of a shower or some flurries.

Clouds will clear out by late tonight. Lows will be in the low to mid 20s away from the coast, with a few upper teens northwest.

Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny. Highs will be in the upper 30s/lower 40s, and lows will be in the teens to lower 20s.

Highs will warm into the upper 40s Wednesday, and the 50s on Thursday. A cold front may cause a shower or sprinkles on Thursday.

Another batch of cold air will move in at the end of the week. Highs will be in the upper 30s/lower 40s, and lows in the teens and 20s.

