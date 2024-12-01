Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Weather

Actions

Staying cool today with more clouds around

Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- There are some clouds around this morning, and a stray flurry is possible. Temps are in the 20s to lower 30s.

Today will have sun mixed with variable cloudiness. Highs will be 45-50, but a southwesterly breeze will keep some wind chills in the 30s to lower 40s this afternoon.

A passing cold front this evening will bring more clouds, and the slight chance of a shower or some flurries.

Clouds will clear out by late tonight. Lows will be in the low to mid 20s away from the coast, with a few upper teens northwest.

Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny. Highs will be in the upper 30s/lower 40s, and lows will be in the teens to lower 20s.

Highs will warm into the upper 40s Wednesday, and the 50s on Thursday. A cold front may cause a shower or sprinkles on Thursday.

Another batch of cold air will move in at the end of the week. Highs will be in the upper 30s/lower 40s, and lows in the teens and 20s.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Map Center

Closings & Delays

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.

CBS 6 Weather Authority
Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to Keep You Ahead of the Storm.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
"Entertainment Tonight" on CBS 6

Watch 'Entertainment Tonight' weekdays at 7 p.m. followed by CBS 6 News at 7:30 p.m.

📱 Download new and improved CBS 6 Weather App
The app features customizable Severe Weather Alerts, Interactive Radar, Lightning Detector, video reports our from CBS 6 Meteorologists and more.
CBS 6 Weather App for Android CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone