Briefly less humid

RICHMOND, Va. -- A cold front has moved through, and less humid air will move in during today. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny. Highs will be a few degrees cooler in most areas, mainly in the mid to upper 80s. Highs will range from the lower 80s near the coast and in the mountains, to some lower 90s in southwestern VA.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with the slight chance of a shower across northern and northwestern VA. It will turn more humid with lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Sunday will be more humid and a little hotter with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. A few isolated storms are possible in the afternoon.

It will be hot and muggy for the week ahead with highs in the 90s and an afternoon heat index of 95-100. Much of the period will be dry, but a storm or two will be possible.

